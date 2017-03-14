Senate set to vote today on Bathroom Bill

Last week the Texas Senate’s State Affairs Committee voted 8-1 to send SB 6, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s ridiculous bathroom bill — you know, the one that will supposedly keep women and children safe but in reality only interferes with transgender people using the appropriate public bathroom facilities — to the floor of the Senate for a vote.

Today, the Senate as a whole is scheduled to vote on the measure. So call your senator ASAP and let him or her know exactly what you think about the bathroom bill.

If you aren’t sure who your senator is or how to contact him or her, check here.

And while you are at it, you might want to look up the contact info for state Sen. Joan Huffman, the Houston Republican who chairs the State Affairs Committee. She’s the one caught last week on a hot mic calling a trans man testifying against the bathroom bill a “pervert.” Watch the video below to hear it for yourself.

Colt Keo-Meier, a clinical psychologist who runs the Transgender Health Lab at the University of Houston and the man Huffman called a pervert, told The Intellectualist, “You know, as a person of God, I have to say, ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’ To tell someone that they are a pervert for telling you the truth about their life. Who’s the perverted one in that case?”

