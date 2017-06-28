Help set a Guinness World Record… by showing up in Frida Kahlo drag

An exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art featuring the works of Mexican avant garde artists including Frida Kahlo is setting attendance records already. But there’s another record you can be a part of.

Frida Kahlo — famed for self-portraits placing her in traditional Mexican garb, and often showing proudly her proto-moustache — was born July 6, 1907, meaning her 110th birthday is on Thursday, July 6. The Dallas Museum of Art is hoping to make a certified entry into the Guinness Book of World Records that’s day by inviting people to show up for the largest gathering of Kahlo lookalikes. (Yup, that’s an actual category apparently.)

Participants must provide their own solo costumes (no shared costumes), which must include the following elements: A unibrow (drawn on with makeup of attached hair… unless you have it naturally); at least three artificial flowers worn in the hair; a red or pink shawl; a flower-print dress without slits that extends below the knee on all sides. Check-in is at 7:30 p.m., with the official “count” at 8 p.m. (The full event spans 6 to 9 p.m., and includes birthday cake, makeup tips and a performance by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre.) You’re encouraged to keep up to date on the rules and schedules here.

And you can also see the exhibition, with $6 off the usual fee, and just celebrate the great bisexual artist. The show closes July 9.

