A shooter at Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida has hit at least nine people. The shots were fired at baggage claim at Terminal 2. The shooter is in custody. Several people may be dead, according to early reports.

Sean Baugh, artistic director of the Turtle Creek Chorale, and Tri Truong, the chorale’s director of marketing, were at the airport today, but report they had left before the shooting began.

