ANOTHER SIDE OF ‘TUNA’

When Greater Tuna was created more than three decades ago, it was the brilliant script and performances by co-stars Joe Sears and Jaston Williams that made it an instant classic. Three more plays followed set in Tuna — about the third-smallest town in Texas, a sort of Peyton Place for right wing goofballs — each premiering with Sears and Williams starring. But the creative duo have each pursued separate projects over the last few years, and more and more, other actors are taking on their personae in regional productions.

What makes the newest incarnation of Greater Tuna especially interesting, though, is not only that three actors take over the iconic roles, but that the man behind the scenes is Jaston Williams himself. Williams is directing the current tour, which arrives at Bass Performance Hall March 29 and 30, and moves over to the Eisemann Center April 21 and 22.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

Greater Tuna, Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. March 29–30 at 7:30 p.m. BassHall.com. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. April 21–22, 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.

EisemannCenter.com.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition March 24, 2017.

