Southwest Airlines honors Pride month with video featuring gay trans man employee

Ethan Avanzino is a gay trans man working for Southwest Airlines. This month, the Dallas-based airline honored National LGBT Pride month with this video featuring Ethan. “Southwest celebrates me and all my uniqueness,” Ethan says.

A post on the Southwest Airlines Facebook page notes, “Southwest Airlines University is a place where Employees come to learn and grow. One Southwest Employee shares his passion for his work, and the love and respect shared between him and his Southwest Family.” And in a comment, “We are dedicated to providing our Southwest Family a work environment where they can be themselves and be recognized for the unique perspectives they each bring forward.”

Thanks Southwest, for celebrating Pride with us.

