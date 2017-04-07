Everybody needs a little Spayse

Late last year, Israel Luna — our DVtv video producer emeritus and a longtime friend — realized a dream when he opened up Spayse Studios, giving birth to a space where creative people from all fields can come together to create their art and, at the same time, create community.

After opening, Israel quickly filled up all the available office space and Spayse Studios has already expanded. New offices are filling up quickly.

Now Israel and the tenants of Spayse Studios invite everyone to come check out their space during their Open House on Sunday, from 2-5 p.m., Go see what Spayse has to offer you.

Need somewhere for a photo shoot or a video shoot? They have several infinity-wall rooms — white walls, black walls, gray walls, and a soundproof green screen room. There is available office space, and if you have a special event coming up, check out the gorgeous event room that ‘s available to rent.

You’ll have a chance to meet Spayse Studios tenants and even get interviewed during the live broadcast from the Spayse Station sound studio (home of DVtv in Spayse, streaming live every Friday at 4 p.m. on the Spayse Station YouTube Channel, right after Israel Luna’s Don’t Panic!).

This is a free event, with food and drink available, and you don’t want to miss it.

Spayse Studios is located at 1499 Regal Row, Ste. 505 (drive around behind the building the find the door). Call 469-779-2604 for information.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)