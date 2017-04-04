Stonewall Democrats announces endorsements for May elections

After a full day of candidate interviews and a meeting to ratify endorsement recommendations, Stonewall Democrats of Dallas has released its list of endorsed candidates for local elections on May 6. Early voting runs April 24-May 2.
Endorsed candidates for Dallas City Council are:
Dallas District 1 – Scott Griggs
Dallas District 2 – Adam Medrano
Dallas District 4 – Dwaine R. Caraway
Dallas District 5 – Dominique Torres-Jeter
Dallas District 6 – Omar Narvaez
Dallas District 7 – Tammy Johnston
Dallas District 8 – Gail Terrell
Dallas District 9 – Mark Clayton
Dallas District 14 – Philip T. Kingston
Other endorsed candidates are:
Lori Kirkpatrick for DISD District 2
John Delorme for Carrollton/Farmer’s Branch ISD
Johnny Boucher for Grand Prairie ISD
J.C. Gonzalez for Irving mayor