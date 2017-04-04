Stonewall Democrats announces endorsements for May elections

After a full day of candidate interviews and a meeting to ratify endorsement recommendations, Stonewall Democrats of Dallas has released its list of endorsed candidates for local elections on May 6. Early voting runs April 24-May 2.

Endorsed candidates for Dallas City Council are:

Dallas District 1 – Scott Griggs

Dallas District 2 – Adam Medrano

Dallas District 4 – Dwaine R. Caraway

Dallas District 5 – Dominique Torres-Jeter

Dallas District 6 – Omar Narvaez

Dallas District 7 – Tammy Johnston

Dallas District 8 – Gail Terrell

Dallas District 9 – Mark Clayton

Dallas District 14 – Philip T. Kingston

Other endorsed candidates are:

Lori Kirkpatrick for DISD District 2

John Delorme for Carrollton/Farmer’s Branch ISD

Johnny Boucher for Grand Prairie ISD

J.C. Gonzalez for Irving mayor

Comments (powered by FaceBook)