Stonewall helps AP recover from arson

Following an arson attack on Abounding Prosperity on July 7, Stonewall Democrats sent the South Dallas AIDS agency a donation and issued the following statement:

Abounding Prosperity, the non-profit that was a target of arson, provides resources for the LGBT community in a much needed capacity. It serves people of color and South Dallas in aiding in STD prevention, education, and providing housing for LGBT homeless. After our community was attacked, Stonewall Democrats of Dallas responded. The board approved a measure to match donations up to $250 and at their following meeting asked the membership for donations.

“We need to show support for the most vulnerable members of our community, especially right now, in their time of need.” said Stonewall President Lee Daugherty.

Stonewall’s membership jumped into action to support the non-profit by giving donations exceeding the matched amount of $250, and on Thursday, July 20, Stonewall Democrats of Dallas issued a check to the organization for over $500.

Further donations are needed and can be sent to Abounding Prosperity directly at:

Abounding Prosperity, Inc.

2311 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Donations may also be made through Abounding Prosperity’s GoFundMe page.

