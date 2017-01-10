Straus re-elected as House speaker

Posted on 10 Jan 2017 at 1:54pm

Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus

Dallas Voice Senior Staff Writer David Taffet is in Austin today for the opening of the 85th Texas Legislature, and he sends word that Rep. Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, has been re-elected, by unanimous vote, as Speaker of the House. This will be his fifth term as speaker, putting him on par with former speakers Gib Lewis and Pete Laney as having the longest tenures as speaker, according to The Texas Tribune.

Straus is a moderate Republican, and many see him as the best hope for stopping SB 6, Dan Patrick’s ridiculous bathroom bill, when it reaches the House.

