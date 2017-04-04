Take this survey and get a chance to win $

Dallas Voice invites everyone to take a new survey about your opinions and preferences, from an LGBT perspective. Participating in this LGBT study influences positive changes for our community. Community Marketing & Insights has been quoted in the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal.

It should take about 10 minutes to complete. Your information is confidential, used for research purposes only. You will never be contacted for marketing purposes.

Everyone who completes the survey by May 15 may opt to be entered into a drawing to win one of twenty $50 cash prizes. You can choose to designate a charity to receive the $50 if you win.

Start the survey here.

