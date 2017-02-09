SWAT raid leads to arrests at Oak Lawn apartment

Four people are reportedly in custody following a SWAT operation at an apartment located near Dickerson Avenue, between Wycliff and Douglas, according to reports posted on Twitter by Cory Smith with NBC5, KXAS-TV.

Dallas police spokeswoman Diana Flores told Dallas Morning News a SWAT was serving a warrant in the area but offered no other details.

At about 1 p.m., Smith reported hearing “a series of loud booms in the Oak Lawn area,” and tweeted that there was “a growing police presence. Multiple officers.”

In successive tweets, Smith noted that four people had been taken into custody. At about 2 p.m., he tweeted, “State police now inside apartment that was target of SWAT operation in Oak Lawn/Cedar Springs area.”

Smith posted several photos, including one of the apartment building and several of men being led away in handcuffs by SWAT officers.

One of the men arrested as been identified by several sources as a former Club Stallions dancer who appeared in at least one Naked Sword Originals porn film.

We’ll update as we get more information.

