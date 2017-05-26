Swimsuit Edition 2017

Homesteading

Work it!

Dallas loves its summer pool parties, and everyone likes to show off their bodies in the best looking swimwear and coverups. But you don’t need to be poolside to prove that you can rock a great bikini or trunk. From commuting to yard work, construction to DIY projects, you can look hot in a variety of contexts, as these men prove.

Labor Party

Urban Legendary

MORE PHOTOS

TEXT

J. Denton Bricker and

Arnold Wayne Jones

STYLING

J. Denton Bricker

Arnold Wayne Jones

PHOTOGRAPHY

Arnold Wayne Jones

Layout Design

Kevin Thomas

Photo/Copy Editing

Tammye Nash

MODELS

Nick DeAnda

PJ Moton

Isaiah Poole

Nick Stracener

Chris David Torrey

SUPPLIERS

Addicted, available at Addicted Dallas, 3926 Cedar Springs Road. AddictedDallas.com.

Eyegasmic, available at EyegasmicBrand.com



N2N Bodywear, available at N2NBodywear.com



SPECIAL THANKS

Chuck Marcelo

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 26, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)