Swimsuit Edition 2017

Posted on 26 May 2017 at 7:15am

Homesteading

Nick S. jumps through the sprinkler in a bikini brief by Addicted.

Nick S. adjusts his hand grenade brief by Radical Element as Nick D. teases in his robe by N2N Bodywear and his brief by Eyegasmic.

Nick D. is serving up some Diana Ross realness in a stop in the name of love pose with a Solo bag and Diesel swim shorts.

Nick D. checks out the yard guy’s hedge clippers and more in bikini briefs and swim shorts by Addicted while Nick S. shows off his technique in floral trunks also by Addicted.

 

Work it!

Dallas loves its summer pool parties, and everyone likes to show off their bodies in the best looking swimwear and coverups. But you don’t need to be poolside to prove that you can rock a great bikini or trunk. From commuting to yard work, construction to DIY projects, you can look hot in a variety of contexts, as these men prove.

Labor Party

David cuts that wood at the workbench in his bikini by Eyegasmic.

David lays down the hammer while showcasing his cakes in a brief by N2N Bodywear.

 

 

 

After the job is finished, David lounges in the hammock wearing a swim brief by Addicted.

 

David does his patriotic duty by raising the flag in his own striped brief by N2N Bodywear.

David is a man hard at work in an eye catching brief by Eyegasmic.

 

Urban Legendary

PJ is living the good life lounging in a polka dot brief by N2N Bodywear.

PJ is definitely catching the next bus in a polka-dot onsie/romper by N2N Bodywear and a backpack by Solo while Isiah casually reads like a boss in sheer pants and striped briefs by N2N Bodywear.

PJ and Isaiah laugh it up in the sun in complementary briefs by Eyegasmic.

Isaiah and PJ are surely stopping traffic in bikini briefs by N2N Bodywear.

His thumb isn’t the only thing attracting attention in a backpack by Solo and a onesie by N2N Bodywear.

 

TEXT

J. Denton Bricker and

Arnold Wayne Jones

STYLING

J. Denton Bricker

Arnold Wayne Jones

PHOTOGRAPHY

Arnold Wayne Jones

Layout Design

Kevin Thomas

Photo/Copy Editing

Tammye Nash

MODELS

Nick DeAnda

PJ Moton

Isaiah Poole

Nick Stracener

Chris David Torrey

SUPPLIERS

Addicted, available at Addicted Dallas, 3926 Cedar Springs Road. AddictedDallas.com.

Eyegasmic, available at EyegasmicBrand.com

N2N Bodywear, available at N2NBodywear.com

SPECIAL THANKS

Chuck Marcelo

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 26, 2017.

