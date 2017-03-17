Taffet’s story of his husband’s death helps focus attention of 911 call failures

Yesterday (Wednesday, March 15), David Taffet shared this story about the night his husband, Brian Cross, died, and how it took 911 some 20 minutes to answer his call. David was then interviewed by every local news station —Fox 4, NBC 5, WFAA Channel 8, CBS Channel 11, CW 33 and Telemundo — and by the CBS Morning News. I hear that the story aired this morning by WFAA Channel 8 was picked up by the national ABC morning news show, Good Morning America, too.

David’s story is also on the front page of today’s Dallas Morning News. (See video below.)

We will never know if Brian might still be alive had it not taken so long for David to be able to get in touch with 911. And that is exactly the point. So while I know it is so very difficult for David to have to relive that night each time he tells the story, I also know he’s willing to keep telling the story if it will help keep the same thing from happening to someone else.

