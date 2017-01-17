Tapes of 2004 Obama interviews with Chicago LGBT press released

Windy City Times has released the tapes of interviews publisher Tracy Baim did with Illinois U.S. Senate candidate Barack Obama in 2004.

The first interview was recorded during the primary and the second after he won the primary during an LGBT fundraiser for senate candidate Obama. A transcript of the first interview ran in Baim’s book Obama and the Gays: A Political Marriage.

The interviews are linked through the Windy City Times’ story with links to additional coverage the newspaper did of its hometown candidate.

