TASTING NOTES: V-DAY EDITION

It’s Valentine’s Day this week, and that meanssweethearts will probably want to exchange flowers, candy and a night out. There are countless options out there — here are a few that caught our eye.

Roy’s in Plano celebrates V-Day for five days (Feb. 10–14) with a special that includes a steamed one-lb. lobster and filet mignon. (On Feb. 14, you also get a $20 gift card for use at a subsequent visit.)

You don’t have to go out for the holiday — place your pick-up order with La Duni Latin Kitchen for sweet cupcakes and actual roses (from one to a dozen). Order online through Feb. 14 at LaDuni.com.

For the most extravagant of dining sensation, the storied restaurant at The Mansion on Turtle Creek offers a Tuesday-only prix fixe dinner that includes a welcome cocktail, decadent desserts including flourless cake (pictured) and special menu from recently-appointed exec chef Tom Parlo. It’ll run you $150/person.

Stop by Knife at The Highland for dinner, or just to enjoy a new specialty cocktail — the Mi Amor Amaretto — available only from Friday–Tuesday. This choco-cherry concoction features Luxardo amaretto, kirsch, creme de cacao, vodka and cranberry in a chilled martini glass.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February, 10 2017.

