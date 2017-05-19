Tasting notes

Taste of Addison, National Burger Day and sake in a box

The annual Taste of Addison runs all this weekend, with admission just $20 Friday and Saturday, and free all day Sunday. Not only will local restaurants like Blue Goose Cantina, Dickey’s, i Fratelli Pizza, Mad Hatter Baker and Public School 972 serve up small bites for a few bucks each, there will be beer vendors, live music and more. Get all the times and details at TasteAddisonTexas.com.

Kitchen LTO, which made its return with a new space in Deep Ellum late last year, has now officially become Junction Craft Kitchen. Not only is chef Josh Harmon still on board as a co-owner with LTO founder Casie Caldwell, Leann Berry is heading up with drink program.

May is National Burger Month, with May 28 specifically National Burger Day, and there are a lot of patties to be proud of, from the Ozersky Burger from John Tesar (who just released a new cookbook) available at Knife to Next Door on McKinney Avenue and the hot joint Shake Shack offering up a variety of burgers at its Uptown location. And pair it with one of their three signature shakes (Cinnamon Dulce de Leches, Brownie and my favorite, the decadent Red Velvet, all pictured) and a portion of the price will go toward No Kid Hungry.

Another “shack” has also opened recently. Sumo Shack on SMU Boulevard serves up modernized baos (think “Asian taco”), hot dogs, ramen and — honestly — sake in a juice box. Beat that.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 19, 2017.

