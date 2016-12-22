Taylor Dayne and Cece Peniston signed for Metro Ball

Dance-music icons Taylor Dayne and Cece Peniston, along with American Idol favorite David Hernandez, will headline for the 12th annual Metro Ball.

Metro Ball, the main fundraiser for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund, will be held on June 2 at S4 on Cedar Springs Road. In addition to musical talent, the event features surprise guests, a DJ-dance party, and an art and gifts silent auction.

Over the past two decades, MetroBall has raised more than $500,000 and assisted more than 3,000 people with HIV/AIDS. GDMAF partners with other HIV agencies to provide emergency financial assistance to people living with HIV/AIDS.

Dayne has enjoyed Top 10 hits over three decades, selling a combined 75 million singles and albums along the way. With the release of her first two albums, 1988’s Tell It to My Heart and 1989’s Can’t Fight Fate, Dayne racked up three number 1 singles: “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back” and “Prove Your Love to Me.” On Broadway, she starred in Elton John’s Aida.

Peniston’s first single, “Finally,” thrust her into the international spotlight and she has continued her success ever since. She continued to achieve Billboard Top Ten Pop chart status with singles including: “We Got A Love Thang,” “Keep On Walkin,” “I’m Not Over You” and “Lifetime To Love.” Her numerous awards include: Billboard Best New Artist and Best New Song of The Year; ASCAP Song of The Year, Pop Songwriter of The Year, and Most Performed Song of The Year; Annual Winter Music Conference’s Best New Dance Artist, Best Dance Artist Solo and Best 12″ Dance Record.

David Hernandez gained national attention with his powerful voice and affable personality as an American Idol finalist. He began acting and singing at age six, starring in musicals and performing with various theatre companies throughout Arizona. As a teenager David began writing original music and recording his material. President Barack Obama invited him to sing at the Inaugural Kick-Off Celebration ball in 2008.

Tickets are $30 in advance and available online here.

Information on sponsorship packages are available at GDMAF, or contact David Hearn or 972-743-6323.

