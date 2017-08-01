Team Friendly DFW and Resource Center present Stigma-Free Community Workshop

Team Friendly DFW and Resource Center team up to present Stigma-Free Community Workshop on Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

The workshops are designed discuss HIV in a safe environment.

Topics include Aging with HIV. Resource Center’s Gary Benecke facilitates. Parkland’s Bettie Crocker presents PrEP Talk. Specific communities are addressed by Tres Brown III (Fuse) with Teen Talk, Dr. Elizabeth Race facilitates Women & HIV and Rose Spire presents Gender Identity.

Lunch is provided. Nelson Tebedo Clinic offers free HIV testing and health screenings.

The event is free but tickets are available here.

