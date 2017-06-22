Ted Cruz opposes Republican healthcare bill

After Republicans released their healthcare proposal, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he opposed the bill. Also opposing the bill are Republicans Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Republicans can lose just two votes to pass a bill, unless they have any Democratic support.

In a statement, they said, “There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs.”

The Republican bill eliminates the individual mandate to have insurance and the requirement for employers with 50 or more employees to provide insurance. The bill phases out a number of benefits including an annual health exam and maternity care. Medicaid would drastically be reduced.

The bill keeps the pre-existing conditions policy and allows parents to cover their children until age 26.

The Senate bill maintains subsidies to buy health insurance through 2019 and then eliminates them.

The prohibition on lifetime limits remains, but states are allowed to change that.

