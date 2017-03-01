Texas is out as host for Gay Games

Posted on 01 Mar 2017 at 9:40am

baseballThe Federation of Gay Games has released its short list of three cities still in the running to host its 11th event in 2022, and Dallas — and Austin — are out the running.

As of this morning, the finalists have been whittled down to Guadalajara, Mexico; Hong Kong; and Washington, D.C. Other semifinalists whose cities didn’t make the cut are Denver, Salt Lake City and San Francisco. San Antonio also put in a bid, but was eliminated in the first round.

The 2018 games will take place next summer in Paris. The 2022 location will be finalized this May. (Personally, I’m pulling for Guadalajara because it’s closest!)

Arnold Wayne Jones | Follow Me (CriticalMassTX) On Twitter!

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Louganis makes Gay Games announcement at Black Tie Dinner
  2. Countdown to a Gay Games decision
  3. Meet Gay Games organizers Monday at Woody's
  4. 2010 Texas Primaries: Let the games begin
  5. North Texas Drag Racer Shangela to host new show at the Paris Las Vegas