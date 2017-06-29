Texas Latino Pride to announce beneficiary at unveiling party

Texas Latino Pride kicks off its 2017 festivities The Unveiling, a party tonight (June 29) at TK Dallas @ Spaces, 1919 McKinney Ave. from 6-9 p.m. where it will announce this year’s beneficiary. Each year, TLP chooses a beneficiary that has made contributions to the Latino community to receive a portion of the profits made throughout the year.

The Unveiling is the first official event of the year. A pool party is scheduled for July 29, followed by the annual TLP Festival taking place on Saturday, October 14 at Reverchon Park in Oak Lawn.

The Unveiling is free, with a $10 suggested donation at the door. Cocktail attire is recommended.

