Texas removes junk science from curriculum

Posted on 21 Apr 2017 at 2:22pm

My editor, as she edits my article

No really.

For the first time in 30 years, the science curriculum in Texas contains no junk science, according to the National Center for Science Education.

“The politicians on the state board have finally listened to scientists and classroom professionals who know what students need to get a 21st-century education,” said Kathy Miller, president of the Texas Freedom Network. On Twitter, her organization gave Texas “an opposable two thumbs up.”

The new standards removed language that encouraged discussion of creationism, a euphemism for study of the Biblical stories of creation.

While junk science is out of the curriculum in Texas public schools, churches are still free to teach the Bible however they choose.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. ACLU also going after Texas Board of Education over curriculum guidelines
  2. World Bank’s ‘Community Connections’: Now 100% junk science-ier!
  3. Texas SBOE’s curriculum changes stir controversy
  4. BREAKING: Texas Republican Party reportedly removes some anti-gay language from platform
  5. Florida curriculum designed to make your children as homosexual as they possibly can