Texas removes junk science from curriculum

No really.

For the first time in 30 years, the science curriculum in Texas contains no junk science, according to the National Center for Science Education.

“The politicians on the state board have finally listened to scientists and classroom professionals who know what students need to get a 21st-century education,” said Kathy Miller, president of the Texas Freedom Network. On Twitter, her organization gave Texas “an opposable two thumbs up.”

The new standards removed language that encouraged discussion of creationism, a euphemism for study of the Biblical stories of creation.

While junk science is out of the curriculum in Texas public schools, churches are still free to teach the Bible however they choose.

