TGRA Royalty competition is on Thursday

T GRA’s Texas Traditions Rodeo takes place this weekend, Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2, at the Diamond T. Arena in Denton. But competition for the titles of Mr., Miss and Ms. TGRA takes place on Thursday night, March 30, at Club Reflections in Fort Worth.

Reigning TGRA titleholders will step down during the Thursday night show, as well. Show time is 7 p.m.

Contestants will compete in Talent, Presentation and Western Wear categories. Winners will be announced in the arena during the Grand Entry on Saturday, April 1.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)