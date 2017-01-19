Theatre 3 plans benefit concert to assist Derek Whitener

Theatre 3 announced today that it would be holding a special fundraising concert to benefit out actor and producer Derek Whitener.
Whitener, the artistic director of Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, was brutally beaten with a pipe last week as he exited the Target near Cityplace east of Uptown. He has been at Baylor Hospital in serious condition ever since; he had to undergo brain surgery and has reportedly yet to speak.
The concert — which will be at T3 in the Quadrangle on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. — is being organized by Calvin Scott Roberts, currently in Theatre 3’s presentation of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. He will be joined by Janelle Lutz, his co-star in that show, as well as Ian Mead Moore, Keith J. Warren, Alexandra Cassens and more. Admission is free, but a cash donation to aid Whitener is requested.
In addition, supporters who can or cannot attend are directed to the GoFundMe page established by Whitener’s family. You can donate here.