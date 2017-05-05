They got the look

Posted on 05 May 2017 at 7:35am

Dallas-based designer Watters has just the dress for your wedding

IMG_0010

IMG_0073

IMG_0076

IMG_0082

IMG_0088

IMG_0092

IMG_0100

 

When it comes to picking a wedding dress, there are few fashion houses that know more than Watters. The Dallas-based company staged only two runway shows for the press this year — one in New York City, and one in Dallas. We attended the Dallas show, and were impressed by the details, shapes, modern touches and beauty of many. Check out these designs (and look online for many more).        

— Photography by Arnold Wayne Jones

Visit Watters.com to search for the perfect look for your wedding.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 5, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Dressing the part
  2. Oh, Snap!
  3. We’re all winners!
  4. Israel Luna launches short film contest
  5. Alyssa Edwards to host bachelor(ette) auction