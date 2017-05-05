They got the look

Dallas-based designer Watters has just the dress for your wedding

When it comes to picking a wedding dress, there are few fashion houses that know more than Watters. The Dallas-based company staged only two runway shows for the press this year — one in New York City, and one in Dallas. We attended the Dallas show, and were impressed by the details, shapes, modern touches and beauty of many. Check out these designs (and look online for many more).

— Photography by Arnold Wayne Jones

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 5, 2017.

