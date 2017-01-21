Thousands march from Dallas City Hall

Flags flew at half staff at Dallas City Hall as thousands of people gathered to protest the Trump administration at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21. Groups protested in Fort Worth and Denton locally and a large march took place in Austin as well timed to coincide with the Women’s March in D.C.

State Rep. Victoria Neave coordinated the march locally.

Large numbers of LGBT people participated in the Dallas march. Among the immediate issues for the community is one of the first acts the new administration — removing any mention of LGBT from the White House website.

Former Dallas city Councilwoman Veletta Lill noted how this march differed from the many Vietnam era protests.

“My husband dropped me off in the Porsche,” Lill said.

State Rep. Eric Johnson attended the Dallas march with his son.

“It’s so important that he learn from the earliest age women’s rights are human rights,” Johnson said. Trump’s “world view is not what we believe. We treat everyone with respect.”

