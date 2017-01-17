‘Throwing Shade’ Podcast becomes a TV show… tonight!

For years, we’ve been big fans on the Podcast Throwing Shade — which, as they say, addresses issues important to women and gay men, so basically like a talk show on Lifetime TV. The hosts, Bryan Safi and Erin Gibson, are native Texans with a dishy, funny but socially-conscious take on the world. We discussed all that with them last summer in this interview. At that time, they talked about their new TV show — part current affairs, part pre-recorded bits — which would begin airing this month. Well, that time has come! Tonight on TVLand at 9:30 p.m. local time, Throwing Shade, the TV program, will make its debut. It’s on my season pass already, and I hope y’all will show your support as well. During Fauxnauguration Week, we could all use a little shade.

