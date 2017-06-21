Legacy Counseling Center’s Be An Angel is sold out, but tickets remain for Angels After Dark, the afterparty honoring LeeAnne Locken, The Reverend Dr. Neil G. Cazares-Thomas and Dallas Red Foundation for their ongoing support of Legacy and its programs.
Sister Helen Holy hosts the afterparty and Vince Martinez performs.
Be An Angel is a seated dinner that begins at 6 p.m. on June 24 at party venue Seven for Parties and is sold out. Tickets for Angels After Dark, which begins at 9 p.m., are $45 general admission and $65 VIP and available here.
Online bidding for the silent auction has been added for anyone unable to attend. Register here and bid remotely until the auction closes on Saturday night.