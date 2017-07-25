Today is National Tequila Day… as if you needed a reason

As I’ve written about repeatedly, there is a national alcohol day for every liquor under the sun. For some reason, July 24 is National Tequila Day, which is slightly funny since by definition tequila is from Mexico, and we are celebrating a foreign country’s product, sort of like Donald Trump Jr. But here in Texas, tequila is a revered drink. It’s the basis for margaritas, or course, but also richly historied and complex. And there are many brands and places that specialize in them. In fact, today, a number of restaurants are offering special tequila promotions — among them Cantina Laredo ($5 Hornitos Anejo shots today), Cafe Salsera ($6 cocktails every day for happy hour, including the usual half-priced Margarita Mondays from 4–10 p.m.), Applebee’s (“DollaRitas” through the end of the month) and Mi Dia from Scratch (discounted shots and drinks on all price levels). My own choice of tequila is Casa Dragones, but there are many others out there to sample today. So to get you started, here’s one recipe for a tequila drink you can make at home… and it doesn’t have to be today.

The Mayan Mule (pictured, created by Milagro brand ambassador James Salas)

2 oz. Milagro reposado

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

3 oz. ginger beer

Angostura bitters

Mint, lime

Making it: Add lime juice, tequila two dashes of bitters to a Collins glass with ice. Add ginger beer. Garnish with mint sprigs and lime wheel.

