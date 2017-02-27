Dallas memorial set tonight for murdered trans woman Chyna Gibson

A celebration of the life honoring murdered trans woman Chyna Gibson and a call to action will take place at 7 p.m. tonight, (Monday, Feb. 27) at Abounding Prosperity, 2311 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Gibson, also known as Chyna Doll Dupree, was murdered by an unknown gunman at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, outside of a local shopping center in New Orleans, where she had gone to visit friends and family for Mardi Gras.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as 10 gunshots.

Gibson lived in Sacramento, Calif., but was very active in the Ball/House and Pageant community in Dallas and other communities around the country, according to a press release sent by Abounding Prosperity. Gibson was a well-known performer in the pageant system and made frequent appearance in Dallas and Houston.

Gibson is the fifth trans woman to be murdered this year. Four days earlier, 24-year-old Tiara Richmond, also known as Keke Collier, was murdered on Chicago’s Southside, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“The senseless murder of our trans sisters and brothers is something we simply cannot continue to ignore. I offer my deepest condolences to her friends and family,” U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said in a written statement. “We say your name #ChynaGibson. To my LGBT brothers and sisters, as the ranking member of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations — I will not stop fighting on your behalf. Your lives matter.”

Abounding Prosperity founder and Executive Director Kirk Myers said in a written statement, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the senseless death of our beloved sister Chyna Gibson. There are no words that could explain the positive impact she had on so many people within the B/HAP community and our community at large.”

