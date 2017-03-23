Another trans woman murdered, this time in Baltimore

Posted on 22 Mar 2017 at 2:37pm

Guilford Street in Baltimore, where a transgender woman was murdered this morning.

Police in Baltimore are investigating the murder of a transgender woman shot to death early this morning (Wednesday, March 22) in Baltimore. The woman’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

According to The Washington Blade, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Guilford Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. and found the 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Blade notes that witnesses reported hearing someone yelling for help and then hearing gunshots. Immediately after the shots, witnesses said they saw black men getting into a dark-colored vehicle and speeding away.

This marks the eighth transgender women murdered since the first of the year.

Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Dallas memorial set tonight for murdered trans woman Chyna Gibson
  2. Suspect jailed in Philadelphia trans woman’s murder
  3. Trans woman murdered in Philadelphia, brings 2015 trans murder tally to 21
  4. Vigil set in Tyler for murdered trans woman
  5. Trans woman murdered in Arkansas