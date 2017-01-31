UPDATED: Trump won’t revoke LGBT protections

Lisa Keen | Keen News Service

lisakeen@mac.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated with information and comments from other community leaders. Check back often for the latest information.

UPDATE: Kate Kendall, executive director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, just released this statement:

“Today’s statement says only that President Trump does not intend to take the extreme step of abolishing existing anti-discrimination protections for federal employees and contractors, some of which have been in place for nearly 20 years. That is not a step forward. We remain concerned by reports that the President intends to issue an order creating new religious exemptions that will permit discrimination against LGBT people and others. This is also a distraction from the imminent announcement of a Supreme Court nominee, which is the most important issue for our community. The Senate must reject any nominee who will turn back the clock on our nation’s commitment to the equality and freedom of LGBT people, including the fundamental right to marry and to be treated equally to other married couples.

In an unusual move, President Trump issued a statement today (Tuesday, Jan. 31) saying he would not rescind an executive order signed by President Barack Obama in 2014 that prohibits discrimination by federal contractors against LGBT employees.

The one-paragraph statement came just 24 hours after rumors circulated that Trump was on the verge of rescinding that executive order.

The statement released by the White House says:

“President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election. The president is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression. The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump’s frequent pledges to repeal many of President Obama’s executive orders —along with his nominations to key administration posts of people with anti-LGBT records — had many LGBT people braced for the possibility he would reverse some or all of existing pro-LGBT executive orders and memos.

But Log Cabin national President Gregory Angelo said Jan. 18 that the Trump transition team’s Office of National Engagement invited Log Cabin to draft and submit the white paper on the LGBT non-discrimination executive order. Angelo said he considered that a “strong signal” that Trump’s promise to be a “real friend” to the LGBT community was “genuine.”

Log Cabin urged “preserving the LGBT non-discrimination executive order … .” It said the paper it submitted presented the “common-sense conservative case for LGBT non-discrimination in federal contractors to the Trump transition team.”

It also noted that the last Republican president, George W. Bush, left intact the original executive order prohibiting discrimination against federal employees based on sexual orientation.

