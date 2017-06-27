Trumpcare protest at Cornyn’s office on Wednesday

Protest organizer Kendall Kindred sent me the following message this morning:

Following today’s Congressional Budget Office’s estimate that 22 million Americans would lose their coverage if the American Health Care Act (AHCA) became law, pressure has been mounting on John Cornyn and the rest of the Senate to reject the bill.

On Wednesday, June 28th, a group of concerned North Texans will protest Cornyn’s Dallas office to remind him of the consequences of support for Trumpcare and to demand a “No” vote on this dangerous legislation.

A protest against Trumpcare will be held at noon on Wednesday outside Sen. John Cornyn’s North Dallas office at Providence Towers, 5001 Spring Valley Road.

Sen. Ted Cruz has already announced he opposes the bill.

