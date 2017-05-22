U.S. Rep. Green gets death threats after calling for Trump to be impeached

Congressman Al Green, the Democrat who represent’s Texas’ 9th District in the U.S. House, on Sunday revealed that he has received death threats — complete with profanity and repeated use of “the N word” since making a statement on the House floor calling for Donald Trump to be impeached.

Green, who is black, played recordings of two of the threatening calls at a town hall meeting in Houston on Saturday, May 20:

“Hey, Al Green, we got an impeachment for you. It’s going to be yours. Was actually gonna give you a short trial before we hang your n—– ass.”

and

“You’re not going to impeach anybody, you f—— n—– … You’ll be hanging from a tree. I didn’t see anybody calling for the impeachment of your n—– Obama when he was born in Kenya. He’s not even an American. So f— you, n—–.”

(Transcription of the recordings via The Washington Post. Listen to the audio recordings below.)

Green told those at the town hall that he got the calls after he criticized Trump for firing FBI Director James Comey and called for the president to be impeached. He said he wanted his constituents to “decide for yourself what we’re dealing with.”

According to The Houston Chronicle, Green said, “It does not deter us. We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do, and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump.”

The Chronicle noted that Green played the recordings during a meeting at the Fountain Life Center in southwest Houston, adding that security was high at the meeting, as security officials used wands to check the about 100 people attending as they entered.

“You cannot allow hate to be hidden,” Green said. “You have to expose hate. Hate is a means why which people can be harmed. It’s an evil. The best way to deal with evil is to expose” it.

Green said he had received the messages at his offices in Houston and in Washington, D.C.

Texas’ 9th congressional district encompasses the southwestern portion of the Greater Houston area. Green has represented District 9 since 2005. As of 2015, the district was 5.5 percent white, 38 percent black, 12.2 percent Asian, 38.3 percent Hispanic, .25 percent Native American and 13.3 percent “other.”

