UPDATE: Rawlings agrees with other mayors to fight climate change

Mayor Mike Rawlings wasn’t an original signer to an agreement to uphold the Paris climate accord, but his name is there now.

In a tweet, Rawlings wrote, “I stand with my fellow # ClimateMayors across the country in a shared commitment to the goals of the # ParisAgreement.”

The number of mayors who agree to do their part to uphold the international agreement now stands at 211. Only three other Texas mayors names are on the list — Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Smithville Mayor Scott A Saunders. Smithville is southeast of Austin.

Notably missing from the list are Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor and El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. Also missing from the list is Plano Mayor Harry LaRosilier who is busy welcoming his new residents moving to his city to staff Toyota’s new headquarters from one of the most liberal counties in California.

