Victory Fund endorses 2 local candidates

The Victory Fund, a Washington-based organization that provides campaign, fundraising and communications support to LGBTQ candidates to increase the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials, endorsed two local candidates — Omar Narvaez and Johnny Boucher.

Narvaez is running for Dallas City Council. He’s in a crowded race for the District 6 seat currently held by Monica Alonzo, who is running for her fourth term. Six people are on that ballot in that race, including Linus Spiller who is also gay and has run for that seat in previous elections.

Narvaez is a former president of Dallas Stonewall Democrats, whose endorsement he received. Dallas Gay and Lesbian Alliance also endorsed Narvaez. He currently serves on the Dallas County School Board.

Boucher is a Dallas ISD teacher who is running for Grand Prairie ISD school board. Dallas Voice ran a profile of the candidate earlier this year.

Early voting began on Monday, April 24 and runs through May 2. Election Day is May 6. Runoffs in races where no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote will be held on June 10 with early voting from May 29 through June 5.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)