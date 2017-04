Channel 4 News in London posted this video of Etienne Cardiles, husband of Paris policeman Xavier Jugelé, 37 — killed by an ISIL-backed terrorist in an attack last week on the Champs-Élysées — delivering the eulogy at Jugelé’s funeral.

Cardiles, despite his grief and loss, offered a message of love and tolerance: “I don’t feel hatred Xavier…because tolerance, dialogue and patience were your strongest weapons.”

This article by the New York Times describes Jugelé as a “defender of gay rights.”

