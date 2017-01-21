The View from D.C.: The first batch of photos from the Women’s March Posted on 21 Jan 2017 at 7:50pm Tweet Calvary Baptist Church recently called a lesbian couple as pastors. Tiny Hands Activist Vivian Shapiro — Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!Comments (powered by FaceBook) Related posts: Dallas Councilmen Adam Medrano, Philip Kingston to take NOH8 photos The view from D.C.: More photos of Friday afternoon PHOTOS: Advocates march on Austin before Lobby Day PHOTOS: LGBT group joins March for Citizenship in Dallas Hundreds march in support of Dallas equality resolution (photos, video)