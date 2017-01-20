The view from D.C.: More photos of Friday afternoon Posted on 20 Jan 2017 at 5:53pm Tweet A bystander using his phone to video rioters destroying a limo two young men crawled on top of a large SUV next to the limo and broke out the windshield. two young men crawled on top of a large SUV next to the limo and broke out the windshield. two young men crawled on top of a large SUV next to the limo and broke out the windshield. two young men crawled on top of a large SUV next to the limo and broke out the windshield. This young woman was calling out for the rioters to stop, saying “This is hate. We’re not about hate.” Part of a crowd of protestors blocking an intersection Protestors blocked the intersection of M Street NW and 13th St around 4:30 p.m. Protestors blocked the intersection of M Street NW and 13th St around 4:30 p.m. Protestors blocked the intersection of M Street NW and 13th St around 4:30 p.m. Protestors blocked the intersection of M Street NW and 13th St around 4:30 p.m. Protestors blocked the intersection of M Street NW and 13th St around 4:30 p.m. Protestors blocked the intersection of M Street NW and 13th St around 4:30 p.m. Protestors blocked the intersection of M Street NW and 13th St around 4:30 p.m. Shortly before 5 p.m., rioters set something — maybe the limo and SUV from earlier? — on fire just down from where I am staying. Police on bikes respond to the fire Protestors blocking traffic at an intersection Protestors blocking traffic at an intersection This was earlier in the afternoon. No idea what was burning, but there were a series of what sounded like gunshots or loud fireworks This was in the street next to where the limo and SUV were vandalized. Trash cans dumped over and set afire. — Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!Comments (powered by FaceBook) Related posts: The view from D.C. (Friday afternoon) Afternoon View – Hillside Neighbors Afternoon View – Seventh & 48th The view from D.C.: Protests, riots clog streets in Capitol Afternoon View – The Beekman