Vote for your favorite Bar Star

Greg Castillo from the Round-Up Saloon will travel to Key West to compete for the Number One Bar Star.

Stoli and Bayou Rum traveled across North America to search for the country’s top bartenders. Castillo was chosen as best in Dallas and will compete in Key West for the national title.

Vote for Castillo as our fan favorite. Whoever wins fan favorite gets immunity from elimination from the first round and is automatically entered into the finals on the main stage on June 10.

If he wins, prize money will go to his selected charity — Legacy Counseling Center.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)