WATCH: The new launch trailer for the limited-run return of ‘Will & Grace’ this fall

The broadcast TV networks host their “upfronts” this week, announcing what made it to the fall lineups and what go the axe. Many of those announcements have already been made, including one show that got a slot without even having to audition. Will & Grace, the pioneering sitcom that won Emmys for all its cast (as well as best series) during its initial run from 1998 to 2006, returns after more than a decade off the air for a limited run of 12 episodes this fall.

Of course, you probably already knew that. What you might not have see yet is the fun little promo video, which does a great job of whetting your appetite for more of Karen & Jack …. I mean Will & Grace. Enjoy.

