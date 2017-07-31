WATCH: Music video with Arts Magnet teacher Nathan De’Shon Myers

This week’s Family Life Issue is also out Back-to-School Issue, and gay people are a huge part of the primary and secondary educational system in North Texas — I personally know at least nine teachers within DISD; both my parents were teachers as well. And, of course, many gay-led families are getting ready to come back for the fall semester. (Reminder: Tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping is Aug. 11–13; NorthPark Center has just announced it will be extending its hours that weekend.) Teachers need to be celebrated for what they do.

Old Navy has sponsored a new campaign, Unsung Heroes of Back-to-School — a series of eight music videos of original songs penned and performed by teachers. Among those contributing is Nathan De’Shon Myers, the chorale director at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Downtown Dallas. His video, “Sing Out,” is an empowering and lovely song, sung with power and passion. (Myers has also performed with the Dallas Opera.) Take a look … better yet, take a listen.



