WATCH: Story on gay men tortured in Chechnya

Posted on 22 Jun 2017 at 2:59pm

Photo by Daniel Bateman/Vice News (HBO)

If you missed it when it aired earlier this week on HBO, you can now see (for free on YouTube) the Vice News segment about how gay men were allegedly tortured at Argun prison in Chechnya. The officials deny it, of course — one honcho, named Kataev, bizarrely offering correspondent Hind Hassan the contradictory argument that gay men are so disgusting, his men would never even touch one, so how could they beat them? (Imagine all gay bashings defended that way: I hate gays so much, I would never beat one up cuz I don’t want to be that close.)

Arnold Wayne Jones | Follow Me (CriticalMassTX) On Twitter!

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Watch: CNN Talks to Editor Behind Lewd Navy Video Story
  2. 2 White Guys Chase Down an Indian In This Romantic ‘Gay Hoe’ Love Story
  3. WATCH: Jason Dottley’s ‘Love Story’ video
  4. Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
  5. WATCH: Lesbian shares story behind ‘Keep Denton Queer’ group