WATCH: First teaser trailer for ‘The Disaster Artist’

It’s a risky thing to make a movie about the making of the worst movie of all time, but that’s James Franco for you — he’s always pushing limits. And so he’s now directing and starring in The Disaster Artist, a making-of movie about The Room, the cult classic that has been called the greatest bad movie of all time (you might even call it a disasterpiece). Franco plays Tommy Wiseau, the… uhhh… “brains” behind The Room (star, director, producer, just-about-everything-else-er). Will it be a brilliant send-up … or a camp classic of its own? Here’s the first teaser trailer, if you wanna find out…

