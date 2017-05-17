WATCH: Trailer for the Billie Jean King-Bobby Riggs movie ‘Battle of the Sexes’

We’ve been excited about the film Battle of the Sexes ever since we saw the first stills of newly-minted Oscar winner Emma Stone and Steve Carell as dead-ringers for tennis greats Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, who fought a famous charity tennis match in Houston back in the early 1970s pitting the top female tennis player of the time against an older, more experienced and heavily delusional Riggs. The event really kick-started feminism, gave rise to the term “male chauvinist pig” and cemented King as an icon. Now the trailer is available for the film, which comes out in September. Take a look!



Comments (powered by FaceBook)