WATCH: ‘War Paint’ cast recording gets a making-of documentary

The musical War Paint — Dallasite Doug Wright’s retelling of the rivalry between cosmetic gurus Helena Rubenstein (Patti LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Christine Ebersole), with a score by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie — is a Broadway hit, with a powerhouse cast recording to boot (which I reviewed here). But now you can glimpse the making of the cast album as well, with a 7-minute, online behind-the-scenes documentary. You can watch it here.



