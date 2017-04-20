This week in queerstory

Time magazine’s May 1 edition comes out tomorrow (I know — what’s that about?), and in it they name the 100 most influential people in the world. Among them: RuPaul. That’s not a bad thing for the Emmy Award-winning drag queen, supermodel, recording artist, TV host and shady lady. Other queer icons on the list include actress Sarah Paulson, Washington State attorney general Bob Ferguson and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Congrats, all!

Shannon Purser, who played the awkward teen Barb on last summer’s hit show Stranger Things, has come out as bisexual. She expressed anxiety about it, saying she had just come out to close friends and family, so someone needs to send that girl a toaster!

Will & Grace star and gay ally Debra Messing will be the featured honoree at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York. The ceremony will take place May 6 at the Hilton Midtown. Don lemon, Ross Mathews and Whoopi Goldberg are among the others in attendance at the 28th annual event.

Lady Gaga announced the world tour in support of her awesome album Joanne right after the Super Bowl, and it all but sold out immediately. Now, the tour has released more tickets for the North American arena events, including her performance in Dallas in December. Act fast!

