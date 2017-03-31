Things to do this weekend

There’s a lot going on tonight, tomorrow and Sunday so rather than make you look for it, I figured I’d put it all in one place.

There are some musicals in town just for another week or so — both of which I have reviewed here: Uptown Players’ It Shoulda Been You and Dallas Summer Musicals’ national tour of Kinky Boots.

For dance, there’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Winspear tonight and Saturday (both matinee and evening). I’ll be there tonight — say hi if you see me,

Trees has a performance by bounce pioneer Big Freedia, with former Dallasite Dezi 5 — he recently relocated to New York City — opening.

Saturday afternoon, Prep Warriors DFW are hosting a Q&A with medical professionals regarding the use of Truvada, also called the PrEP pill, at Sue Ellen’s from noon to 2 p.m.

And Saturday and Sunday, the Dallas Travel & Adventure Show plays… I already wrote about it here.

