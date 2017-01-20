Williams is new chamber board chair

GLBT business organization also elects three new board members

From Staff Reports

Justin “JT” Williams, of Capital Title of Texas, stepped into the office of chair of the board for the North Texas Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender (GLBT) Chamber of Commerce. Williams has served as chair-elect since January 2016, and became chair when Larry Paschall resigned recently to focus his attentions on the GLBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Paschall, who had served as chair since January 2015, will continue to serve on the chamber’s board as immediate past chair, and he remains chair of the chamber’s foundation, which focuses on education and philanthropy.

Williams is the chamber’s seventh board chair in its nearly 12-year history. He is branch manager and escrow officer for Capital Title of Texas’ Uptown Office. He has been actively involved in the Chamber since it’s beginning in 2005 and was first elected to the board in 2011.

Williams has participated in the BEN Program, and has served on the board as membership chair, secretary, treasurer, vice chair and chair-elect. He helped to create a fundraising event for the chamber’s scholarship organization, GLBT Leadership Education & Advocacy Program.

Along with his friend Jared Pearce, Williams launched the Red Party Foundation, now known as the Dallas Red Foundation, a philanthropic organization that raises awareness and funds for Legacy Counseling Center. “I’ve had the opportunity to see the chamber grow from concept to success,” Williams said. “The organization’s leadership has created one of the most highly respected chambers of commerce in the nation. Larry Paschall, and each of the previous board chairs have each worked to move the chamber from the spark of an idea to being the largest and most recognized GLBT chamber in Texas.

“Along with our great board, staff and volunteer team, I am looking forward to successfully facing the challenges that lie ahead.”

New board members

Chambers members also recently elected three new board members. They are Dale Holdman, Armando Ramirez and Clint Thomson.

Holdman is founder and owner of Coaching Beyond, LLC. He received his training from the International Coaching Federation, obtaining accreditation as a professional coach, and is certified in “Everything DiSC Assessment” and other coaching tool. He has more than 25 years of experience working in senior leadership and development.

For 19 years, Holdman was senior vice president of operations for USBioservices. He has also been chief nursing officer for Vencor Hospital and director of ER for Doctors Hospital, and it was his entrepreneurial spirit that led him to purchase Outlines Men’s Wear on Cedar Springs.

Ramirez is a senior loan officer with Supreme Lending and a chamber Member since 2010. He has spent more than 28 years in the mortgage business, previously working at Southwest Airlines for 20 years where he gained experience in customer service, working with employees and customers in a variety of situations. He has been actively involved with the Jaycees, Alpha Kappa Professional Men’s Alumni chapter and local professional and networking groups.

Thomson is owner and senior technician at Celeratec Managed Services, LLC. Celeratec manages every aspect of technology infrastructure, from recommendation and procurement to implementation and management. The company offers a variety of products and services created to maximize technology assets and ensure business success.

In addition to running a Celeratec, a certified LGBTBE®, Thomson is a competitive runner. He has served on the local leadership council of Lambda Legal, most recently as the council’s co-chair. He is also active with the Dallas Red Foundation, a charitable organization that provides funding to Legacy Counseling.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition January 20, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)