Wilshire Baptist pastor speaks out against Muslim ban, Franklin Graham’s hate

In a piece published Saturday by Baptist News Global, Mark Wingfield, associate pastor of Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, condemns Donald Trump’s Muslim bans by calling out Franklin Graham for supporting it.

Wilshire Baptist Church, you might recall, voted in November to accept LGBT people as full members of the church, a move that got the church kicked out of the Southern Baptist Convention. Graham is the son of renowned evangelist Billy Graham and president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization. Wingfield also isn’t a fan of Samaritan’s Purse.

Graham said last week he has no problem with Trump’s Muslim ban because it’s “not a Bible issue.” Wingfield says Graham is dead wrong and, basically, full of hateful BS. “File this under the category of ‘alternative facts,'” Wingfield says of Graham’s claim.

“But how a nation full of Christians — and a government filled with professing Christians — should treat immigrants is indeed a biblical issue. And there’s no equivocation that the biblical mandate is for welcome, not building walls, not closing borders, not seeking our own welfare to the detriment of strangers in dire need,” Wingfield writes. “You cannot make a biblical case for the policies enacted by Donald Trump and tacitly approved by Congress’ silence.”

Go read Wingfield’s piece for yourself. It’s worth your time.

